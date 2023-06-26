An exhibition of photographs capturing the hidden stories of our high streets has opened in Norwich - with three city street scenes selected be part of the exhibition.

The winning entries were chosen from more than 100 entries into the Picturing Norwich competition.

They will be part of the Picturing High Streets exhibition organised by Historic England, which runs at the Forum in Norwich until 5 July and features 65 photographs celebrating high street life, taken by members of the general public and collected through a national appeal.

Historic England said the display "celebrates our high street heroes, captures familiar scenes and invites audiences to consider the value and role of their local high street".

The winning images, together with seven runners-up images, will go into the Historic England Archive.

The three winning entries were Hope - The Garnet by Elliott Mulhall, Skater Boy by Dave Kingdom and Gateway to History by Duncan Gaskin.

Judges praised Skater Boy (top) for its deeper meaning, given that its setting of St Peter's Street has been used as a site of celebration and protest over the centuries.

Maanik Chadda, a trustee of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival said: "For me, this image - so meticulously framed - depicts the rebellious and carefree approach to what our high street means today, particularly to younger people.

"I'm grateful to those who choose to use their high street for what they feel is important to them and I feel proud to live in a city full of compassion and creativity.”

Hope – The Garnet by Elliott Mulhall Credit: Elliott Mulhall

Judge Natalie Jode, executive director of Creative Arts East, said: “This contemporary take captures many of Norwich’s key landmarks, showcases the vast Norfolk sky, and celebrates the convivial and convening role of the public house in 2023.”

Gateway to History by Duncan Gaskin. Credit: Duncan Gaskin

Isabel Johnson of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) said: "This photo was chosen for its summary of what’s so special about Norwich’s High Street: the blend of old and new.

"Here we see Tombland and some of its businesses, captured beautifully through The Erpingham gate, which is over 600 years old. The judges also loved the light in this photo, and the way the gate and crossing frame the overall image.”

There were also seven shortlisted entries:

A Fine City by Zoe Read Credit: Zoe Read

Walking and Talking by Lydia Taylor Credit: Lydia Taylor

Empty Chairs by Dave Kingdom Credit: Dave Kingdom

Market Pigeons by Dave Kingdom Credit: Dave Kingdom

The Turn of the Decade by Tyler Shaw Credit: Tyler Shaw

The Assembly House by Tyler Shaw Credit: Tyler Shaw

A City of Stories by Daniel Herrick Credit: Daniel Herrick

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know