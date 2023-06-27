A cat which was rescued from a flat fire was given oxygen therapy and trauma care by firefighters.

Crews from Dunstable fire station in Bedfordshire were called to the fire in Houghton Regis on Monday afternoon.

They put out the fire and rescued the scared black and white cat.

Writing on Twitter, the crew said they "administered trauma care and oxygen therapy" to the cat.

