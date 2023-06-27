New Norwich City signing Ashley Barnes said the club's Premier League promotion ambition convinced him to make the move to Carrow Road.

Barnes was a key part of the Burnley team that cruised to the Championship title last season and was offered the chance to stay as a squad player in the top flight.

However, the 33-year-old decided to turn down that option, as well as interest from other clubs in the north-west, to become Norwich's first signing of the close-season in May.

The Canaries saw Barnes' experience and leadership as a key part of their summer rebuild, having finished in a disappointing 13th place in the Championship.

Play Brightcove video

Watch an extended interview with Ashley Barnes

Barnes was introduced to supporters at a fans forum event in the city on Monday night, where he was joined on stage by new teammate Onel Hernández.

"It was one of those things that I didn't want to just be a bit-part player. That isn't in my nature," he told ITV News Anglia after the event.

"I wanted a new challenge, a fresh start, and I want to go back to the Premier League. I want another trophy.

"That's just me as a person, I want the next one. I'm not stopping, I want another one and hopefully that will be here."

Barnes celebrates promotion with Burnley last season. Credit: PA

Barnes is one of three first-team signings to have arrived at Norwich so far this summer, alongside fellow seasoned professionals Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey.

The Canaries had one of the youngest average starting line-ups in the Championship last season, and Barnes said he was relishing the challenge of becoming one of the senior figures at the club.

"That leadership, that knowhow is vital," he said.

"Maybe that game management at times is something they need help with. I think it's vital to help the young ones and to have that mindset.

"You need that work ethic in each and every one of us, just knowing that your mate next to you is with you every step of the way."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...