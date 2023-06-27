Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has become Luton Town's first ever Premier League signing, with the former Rotherham United winger joining on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and registered four assists for the Millers in the Championship last season was offered a lucrative new deal to stay in South Yorkshire.

However, he turned that offer down in favour of a move to newly-promoted Luton, who he will officially join on July 1.

Ogbene, who became the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland when he earned his first cap in June 2021, also attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs.

"Chieo is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while,” manager Rob Edwards said.

"He’s humble, he comes from a great family background and he’s had to work extremely hard to get where he is now, to get a crack in the Premier League. He should be really proud of himself and we’re delighted to be able to give him that chance.”

Ogbene added: “My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United, who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered to be a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

