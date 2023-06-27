Luton Town complete first Premier League signing as winger Chiedozie Ogbene joins
Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has become Luton Town's first ever Premier League signing, with the former Rotherham United winger joining on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old scored nine goals and registered four assists for the Millers in the Championship last season was offered a lucrative new deal to stay in South Yorkshire.
However, he turned that offer down in favour of a move to newly-promoted Luton, who he will officially join on July 1.
Ogbene, who became the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland when he earned his first cap in June 2021, also attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs.
"Chieo is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while,” manager Rob Edwards said.
"He’s humble, he comes from a great family background and he’s had to work extremely hard to get where he is now, to get a crack in the Premier League. He should be really proud of himself and we’re delighted to be able to give him that chance.”
Ogbene added: “My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United, who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered to be a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”
