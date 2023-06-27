A man has been arrested over a suspected arson that damaged four homes overnight.

Police were called by the fire service to Hall Road in Norwich at 11.30pm on Monday.

Three of the homes were occupied but everyone escaped and no-one was injured, said the fire service.

Norfolk Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that it was treating the fire as arson, and a man in his 50s had been arrested.

He is being questioned at Wymondham police investigation centre on suspicion of arson.

