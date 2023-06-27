Police warn of 'loud bang' in Northampton town centre after suspicious object found
A town centre has been evacuated and people have been warned there may be a "loud bang" after a suspicious package was found.
Police were called to The Parade in Northampton on Tuesday morning when someone reported a suspicious-looking object.
Everyone in the immediate area was told to leave as a precaution and officers are asking people to avoid the area.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit are at the scene and are carrying out a controlled assessment of the object.
Officers have warned that people in the area may hear a "loud bang" in the next half an hour and said it would be "nothing to worry about".
