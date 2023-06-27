A town centre has been evacuated and people have been warned there may be a "loud bang" after a suspicious package was found.

Police were called to The Parade in Northampton on Tuesday morning when someone reported a suspicious-looking object.

Everyone in the immediate area was told to leave as a precaution and officers are asking people to avoid the area.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit are at the scene and are carrying out a controlled assessment of the object.

Officers have warned that people in the area may hear a "loud bang" in the next half an hour and said it would be "nothing to worry about".

