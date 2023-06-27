Dozens of firefighters tackled a fire that broke out at several residential properties.

The blaze damaged four homes in Hall Road, Norwich at 11.15pm on Monday, 26 June.

Eight crews - from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Wroxham, Wymondham, Long Stratton and Acle, as well as the aerial ladder platform - were called to the emergency.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said three of the homes were occupied but everyone escaped and no-one was injured.

He added the cause of the fire remains unclear but an investigation has been launched by the fire service and Norfolk Police.

The area has been sealed off while two crews, from Attleborough and Hingham, remain at the scene.

Police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were also called, just before midnight.

