A school has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made.

King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn in Norfolk received the threat via email, said Norfolk Police.

Officers were sent to the scene and investigations are taking place "to determine the legitimacy of the threat".

"As a precaution the school has been evacuated," said a spokesman.

This story is being updated.

