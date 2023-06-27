A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 37-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Dean Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, was attacked in Ashton Road in Luton last Monday, 19 June.

He died in hospital the following morning.

Mr Fountaine's family previously spoke of their devastation, saying he "will be missed by his brothers and forever loved by his parents."

Two people had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have since been released on bail.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna said: “This is a significant point in our investigation, and I want to thank everyone for their hard work in getting to this point.

“This was unacceptable violence, and we are determined to bring those involved to justice, as well as supporting Dean’s family at such a difficult time.

“We are continuing to ask people for any information they might have which can assist our enquiries, so please get in touch with us or Crimestoppers if you can help.”

