Very rare Ed Sheeran 'Spinning Man' CD turns up at auction

A rare early recording made by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran while he was still at school has turned up at an auction in Essex.

The CD, titled Spinning Man, contains 14 songs and demos recorded in 2004 and 2005, some of which also feature in later LPs.

It is thought that of the 21 copies that were produced of this early recording, the singer himself has bought back 19 of them leaving only two still available.

In a paper insert included with the rare recording the Suffolk singer writes: “Songwriting and playing the guitar are like a direct line to my thoughts and feelings… This is the first collection of tracks I’ve done and I am looking forward to playing them live in concert.”

Ed Sheeran's Spinning Man CD is being auctioned in Essex. Credit: Stacey's Auctioneers

Rob Smee, music memorabilia expert at Stacey’s Auctioneers, said: “This is an outstandingly rare recording and a wonderful item that any fan of Ed Sheeran would enjoyowning.

"It really does provide a unique insight into the early stages of his path to being the global star he is today. It also comes with excellent provenance from a vendor who wishes to remain anonymous.”

Fans of the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker will have to have very deep pockets though with an auction estimate of £5,000 to £8,000.

The “Spinning Man” CD comes up for auction in Stacey’s Auctioneers Music and Entertainment Sale on Monday 3 July starting at 10am.

A note written by Ed Sheeran appears in the Spinning Man CD. Credit: Stacey's Auctioneers

