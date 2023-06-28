A First World War memorial worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a church.

Villagers are angry after thieves stole the 4ft tall brass lectern, in the shape of an eagle, from All Saints' Church on Church Farm Close, Pidley, near Huntingdon, in Cambridgeshire.

The historic object weighs 100kg and would have needed two people to lift it.

All Saints' Church in Pidley, Cambridgeshire. Credit: Doreen Armstrong

Simon Thompson, church warden, believed it was a targeted theft because nothing else was stolen.

He added that the church is visited by people every day and open to anyone who needed it.

Cambridgeshire Police said it has explored all lines of inquiry and no suspects have been identified.