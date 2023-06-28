TV choirmaster Gareth Malone led a singalong for more than 3,000 school children on the first day of the Royal Norfolk Show.

More than 80,000 visitors are set to attend the UK's largest two-day agricultural show, which is being held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 700 businesses are exhibiting at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich, with more than 3,000 animals and livestock on display, all unified by the 2023 theme of "Looking to the Future".

The show claims to provide a £20m economic benefit to Norfolk each year and showcases the best the county has to offer.

Visitors enjoying the Royal Norfolk Show. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, told ITV News Anglia the show was going "from strength to strength".

"It's an overwhelming relief to know that the show is still so well loved and supported by people from right across the county and indeed all over the UK," he said.

"There are people here from abroad. It is a fixture in the calendar."

Some 80,000 visitors are due to attend the two day event. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Highlights on the first day included 3,000 schoolchildren from across Norfolk gathering in the Grand Ring for the Grand Sing - all being led by the TV choirmaster Gareth Malone.

In a first for the show over 700 volunteers, nominated by 280 organisations from across Norfolk, will visit the grand ring in a ceremony on Wednesday evening, so the public can pay tribute to the county's 'community champions.'

The theme for this year's show is 'Looking to the Future'. Credit: ITV News Anglia

