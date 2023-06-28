Hundreds of people have been left without phone or broadband access after thieves targeted underground cables to cash in on the rising price of scrap metal.

Openreach said its network had been attacked eight times since May in Cambridgeshire alone, in locations including the A10 Waterbeach, A1198 Cambourne, Linton, Mepal, Soham, Somersham, Wickham and Wooley.

Police said thieves often masquerade as legitimate contractors and lift up manhole covers to access the underground cables.

The damage caused often leaves hundreds of people without working phone or broadband for long periods of time.

Police say the plastic sheathing on the cables will be burnt in fields and the metal inside sold on. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Ch Insp Helen Tebbit said: “Cable thefts have increased in recent months, with the high price of copper fuelling the activity.

“Our patrols have increased across the county and we will also be working with partner agencies, including Openreach, to target suspects.

“We are committed to making it harder for cable thieves to operate in our county and we will be targeting areas we believe are at increased risk, but we can’t do it alone.

“We need the public’s help to report anything suspicious or anything they see that might not seem quite right, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem."

Detectives say the high price of copper is fuelling the rise in cable thefts Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Richard Ginnaw, from Openreach, added: “The loss of a phone line can affect really important services, including healthcare, as well as the ability to contact emergency services.

"It’s also pulling our engineers away from other work. Repairing the damage typically takes days, if not weeks, costing us thousands of pounds."

