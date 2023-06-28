A man has admitted shooting dead a father and son in two villages within 40 minutes of each other.

The bodies of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, six miles apart, on 29 March.

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday to two counts of murder.

Wearing a grey polo shirt and blue jeans, the defendant showed no emotion as he entered his pleas, with family members of the victim watching on from the jury seats of the court.

He spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his pleas.

Judge Mark Bishop remanded him in custody to be sentenced on 20 October.

Alderton denied one count of possession of a firearm, a double-barrelled shotgun, with intent to cause fear of violence to another person.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said there was “no public interest to be served by seeking a trial” on the count and the judge ordered that it lie on file.

Tributes were laid outside the Bluntisham home of Josh Dunmore following his death. Credit: PA

In tributes after their deaths, the men's families described them as “devoted” fathers.

They said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle. He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends.

“He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

“He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Villagers turned out to line the streets as they were laid to rest at funeral services in May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know