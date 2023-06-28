A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Luton.

Dylan Myrie, of Hallwicks Road in the town was arrested by Bedfordshire Police on Sunday, and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He is charge with the murder of Dean Fountaine, 37, who died after being attacked in Ashton Road on Monday, 19 June.

Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died the following morning.

Myrie was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Fountaine's family released a tribute to him after his death, saying he would be " missed by his brothers and forever loved by his parents".

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

