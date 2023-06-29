An "exciting" rare 2,000-year-old Roman hoard has been discovered.

The stash of late Roman plates, platters, bowls and a cup was found in Euston, Suffolk.

The remains were buried in a pit and carefully stacked, showing they were hidden for safe keeping or as an offering.

Local metal detector Martin White made the discovery while taking part in an organised detecting event last autumn.

He said: “I’ve been detecting for about 10 years, and this is the most high-profile find I’ve made so far. It was very exciting.

"We quickly consulted with the Archaeological Service so that the items could be removed and recorded, without being damaged.

"It was a privilege to be involved in the whole process, from discovery to excavation to seeing the finds go on display.”

The hoard is believed to have been hidden in the late Roman era Credit: Norfolk Museum Service

The items are on display at the West Stow Anglo-Saxon village and museum near Bury St Edmunds until January 2024, after being conserved by the Norfolk Museum Service.

The discovery has been described as "amazing" by local councillors Credit: Norfolk Museum Service

Councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, who has responsibility for archaeology at Suffolk County Council, said: “It is amazing to think that this fragile hoard has survived thousands of years, and being discovered by Martin, that adds to the Suffolk story.

"This is a fantastic example of teamwork, with many organisations coming together to help preserve Suffolk’s history."

