M1 motorway: Hour-long delays between Milton Keynes and Flitwick after lorry crash

Credit: National Highways A lorry was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the M1, leaving the carriageway and smashing through the hard shoulder barrier.
A multi-vehicle crash involving a lorry has caused significant delays on the M1.

The collision closed the hard shoulder on the M1 northbound carriageway between Flitwick in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Two of the four lanes were then closed and delays reached up to 60 minutes around 3pm, National Highways said.

Photos from the scene of the crash show a lorry having broken through the hard shoulder barrier.

The crash caused delays of up to 45 minutes Credit: National Highways

The collision happened between Flitwick at junction 12 and Milton Keynes at junction 13.

Recovery works were expected to impact other lanes on the northbound carriageway.

