Police investigating the fatal shootings of a father and son within 40 minutes of each other have re-arrested two people.

Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were killed at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, six miles apart, on 29 March.

On Wednesday, 67-year-old Stephen Alderton admitted murdering the two men and fleeing in his camper van.

He is due to be sentenced on 20 October.

Stephen Alderton pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that earlier this month they re-arrested a 33-year-old woman and 28-year-old man from Mildenhall, Suffolk, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They had initially been arrested on suspicion of the offence in March and released with no further action.

Following their re-arrests on 7 June they have been released on bail until 7 September.

On Wednesday, police made a further two arrests.

A 51-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Bristol, were arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting crime and have since been released under investigation.

In tributes after Gary Dunmore and Joshua Dunmore's deaths, the men's families described them as “devoted” fathers.

Villagers turned out to line the streets as they were laid to rest at funeral services in May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know