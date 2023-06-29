Play Brightcove video

The Prince of Wales meets charity workers, scouts and police at the 2023 Norfolk Show.

The Prince of Wales stunned visitors as he made a surprise appearance at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Prince William dropped in to the UK's largest two-day agricultural show at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich.

The Prince of Wales arrived mid-morning, greeting organisers and meeting workers from East Anglia's Children's Hospices - the charity of which his wife the Princess of Wales is a patron.

He was also due to meet guide dog charity workers and local scouts and guides.

The Norfolk Show features around 700 businesses and more than 3,000 animals and livestock.

Prince William meeting Norfolk Police's Chief Constable Paul Sanford Credit: ITV News Anglia

It claims to provide a £20m economic boost to Norfolk every year, showcasing the best the county has to offer.

On the first day of the show, TV choirmaster Gareth Malone led a singalong for more than 3,000 school children.

Last year Princess Anne was the show's special royal guest.

At previous shows, royal visitors have included the late Queen, King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry.

