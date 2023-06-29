Prince William posed for a photo surrounded by excited and beaming school children as he visited his first ever Royal Norfolk Show.

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance at the second day of the agricultural show near Norwich on Thursday and was welcomed by crowds of ecstatic local school children.

Hingham Primary School children chanted his name before getting high-fives, handshakes, fist bumps and posing for a group picture alongside the future King.

In the photo, the prince can be seen grinning in the centre of the crowd of thrilled children.

"You're the most vocal children I've ever met, including my own", he joked as he worked his way through the noisy crowd.

The Prince of Wales spent over an hour parading through the show at the Costessey showground near Norwich, meeting charity workers, animals and scouts.

In making his Royal Norfolk Show debut, Prince William joins a list of royal visitors to the county show which includes the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, and Prince Harry.

