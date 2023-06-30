Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a dog walker was found unconscious at a nature reserve.

Officers were called to Paxton Pits nature reserve in Little Paxton near St Neots in Cambridgeshire at about 7.40am on Thursday after the woman was found unconscious by dog walkers.

Her watch and dog were also missing although the dog was found unharmed a short distance away, said Cambridgeshire Police.

The victim, a woman in her 50s from Little Paxton, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for her injuries.

Det C Bita Wheatley said: “This was a shocking assault on a woman who was just out walking her dog and we believe it to be an isolated incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Paxton Pits area between 5.30am and 7.30am which could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should online using reference 35/48387/23 or call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know