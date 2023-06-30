A man has been convicted of shooting dead a "much-loved" dad with a crossbow in a pub, two days before Christmas.

Dave Peck, 51, died after being shot inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff, Essex, on the evening of December 23 last year.

Police searched the area shortly after the attack and arrested 44-year-old Alfred Turner.

Turner was charged with murder on Christmas Day.

Six months later, Turner, of Station Road in Westcliff, has now been convicted after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

The scene outside the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff, Essex, after Dave Peck was killed with a crossbow. Credit: Essex Police

He is due to be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on 22 September.

At the time, Mr Peck's family said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken. Dave is, and always will be, a much-loved partner, father, son and brother.

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon."

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts today, and those of my team, are with Dave Peck’s family.

She added: "I know he is dearly missed by his friends and family.

“My team and I have worked hard to provide them with answers about what happened to him and now Alfred Turner has been held accountable for his actions.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know