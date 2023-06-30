Firefighters have tackled a large fire at a derelict building at dawn.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in Parsons Hill, in Great Bromley in Essex at around 5am on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a large building on fire.

At first, they had limited water supply, and more firefighters and a water tank was sent in to shuttle water to the scene.

At 7.30am they said they were "making steady progress to extinguish the fire" and would remain on the scene for several hours.

