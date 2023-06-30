You may have noticed extra deep reds in the sunrise and the sunset - or across your social media feeds - recently.

This is because in recent days smoke from wildfires in Canada has been transported in the upper atmosphere, where they have been burning since the beginning of June.

While we often see a red sunrise or sunset, these colours have been enhanced in the last few days by the arrival of smoke and particles from North America.

After a record hot June brought about by southerly winds, in recent days the winds have changed direction to a westerly, which has brought less humid and fresher feeling air.

The jet stream - a fast-moving river of air at around 30,000ft - is also across the UK and this is what has been transporting particles from the wildfires in Canada.

Sunrise over Great River Ouse on 30 June Credit: @LucyELloyd

Craig Snell from the Met Office said the effect had been seen across several European countries.

"Smoke has been observed as far as Italy and Spain," he said.

"The jet stream has moved over the last few days into a position that can transport further south and east, so it is not only the UK that is experiencing enhanced colours at the start and end of each day but also across the European continent too."

On 29 June you could see a visible layer of smoke on the satellite image, as shown on the tweet below.

This wide view of the Atlantic from EUMETSAT - positioned 36,000km in space - shows just how much of Europe has been affected by the smoke.

View of the northern hemisphere showing smoke plume from EUMETSAT Credit: EUMETSAT

This shows an annotated versions of the smoke across the UK, marked by a red line.

The red lines shows visible smoke from the Canada wildfires Credit: EUMETSAT

Why does it happen?

As the sun comes up and goes down, the light is bending through a thicker part of the atmosphere and the light that is scattered towards our eyes is in the red spectrum.

As the day progresses, the sun is higher in the sky and light travels through a thinner atmosphere and the colour blue is the light that is scattered towards our eyes.

When there is the right level of cloud , usually associated with a weather front arriving, the colours are scattered from the water droplets and in this case from the smoke and dust particles too.

How long will it last?

The current speed and position of the jet streams means that smoke is being transported in about three to six days.

The jet stream will remain in this position into the middle part of next week.

Sunrise over Worlingworth, Suffolk on 30 June. Credit: @Dbridges64

Is it affecting the air we breathe?

The Canadian wildfires adversely affected not only people and wildlife in Canada but also the north-east of America.

New York made headlines earlier in the month as smoke shrouded the city, leading to record levels of pollution.

In the UK, the particles and smoke from the wildfires become very well dispersed after travelling such long distance and are elevated in the atmosphere - at the height of the jet stream.

This time of year can already be difficult for those who have respiratory issues because of large amounts of pollen and poor air quality.

Sunrise over Ely in Cambridgeshire on Friday 30 June Credit: @glynpierson

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know