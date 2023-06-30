Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Bedford.

It comes less than two weeks since another fatal knife attack in the county.

Police were called at around 8.45pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing in the town's Jubilee Park area.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Earlier this month Dean Fountaine, 37, from Leighton Buzzard was stabbed to death after being attacked in Ashton Road on 19 June.

Mr Fountaine was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died the following morning. A teenager has charged with his murder.

Speaking about the latest killing, Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “We believe this is an isolated incident and would like to reassure the public that we don’t think there is a wider threat at this time.

“Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the community over the weekend, while we continue our investigation."

On Wednesday Bedfordshire Police was awarded more than £6m to help violent crime in the county, but it has been claimed the cash is not enough.

Both Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner, and Luton MP Rachel Hopkins have said that the funding formula for should be looked at to ensure a more sustainable level of funding to fight high levels of violent crime in the area.

