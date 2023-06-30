Play Brightcove video

The murder of a vulnerable young man from Ipswich will be the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

Joe Pooley, who had learning difficulties, was killed by people that he believed were his friends when he was 22 years old.

His family and friends will feature in the hour long episode of When Missing Turns to Murder on the streaming service and tell his story.

His mother Sam Nicholls told ITV News Anglia that her son was "bullied to death" and that despite raising safeguarding issues with Suffolk County Council numerous times, Joe continued to live in conditions that were not safe for him.

Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith - previously known as Luke Greenland - and Becki West Davidson were jailed for a combined total of 56 years for the murder in May 2021.

The court heard how the three of them gave Mr Pooley alcohol and lured him into a wooded area before attacking and drowning him in the River Gipping on 10 August, 2018.

His body was found three days later. At the time that the murder took place, killer Sebastian Smith was a known high-risk violent offender.

He had only recently been released from prison on licence. He had removed his electronic tag and should have been recalled to prison, but he was not.

Left to right: Becki West-Davidson; Sebastian Smith; and Sean Palmer Credit: Suffolk Police

The inquest into Mr Pooley's death highlighted a series of failings by authorities and his mother said she was still grappling to come to terms with a system which she says failed her son for years and missed numerous opportunities to prevent his murder.

She had contacted authorities prior to her son's death, saying she believed there was a risk to his life.

She said: "Joe was a looked after child and when he turned 18, he was moved over to the adult care system.

"He never had a diagnosis, it was just classed as a 'learning disability'. Had he had an official diagnosis, when he became independent then he would have had care and the support he needed. But he didn't. "He was placed in supported accommodation for what I would call 'troubled teenagers' - and Joe was not a troubled teenager. He was suddenly living with kids that had already been in trouble with the police, had already been introduced to hard drugs or had criminal offences.

"So straight away he was put in a situation that made him very vulnerable and I straight away pointed out that this was not the right place for Joe, and that he was not safe."

Sam Nicholls Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the inquest, Ms Nicolls discovered that her son had himself also told the police and Suffolk County Council that he needed help to get away from people who were exploiting him and abusing him.

She added: "There are three people in prison for murdering Joe, and without a doubt they are responsible for what happened to Joe.

"But I also, very much, hold social services accountable for what happened to him because Joe should never have even known those people. "He should not have been living in the place that he was living, they should not have had access to Joe and the years leading up to that night in Joe's life were very difficult for Joe. "He was bullied consistently. He suffered every kind of abuse it is possible to suffer - financial abuse, sexual abuse. He was coerced into committing crimes, he had no possessions or belongings because they would be stolen or taken."Joe would have done anything to make friends and he would have given things to people if he thought that would make a friend. "I pointed these things out over and over and over again to the local authority to try to change things for Joe. "He was bullied for many many years of his life, and ultimately he was bullied to death."Ms Nicholls said she felt there had been no recognition or acceptance of the errors and failings by the authorities that led to the murder of her vulnerable son.

Joe Pooley's story will feature in a new Netflix series Credit: Netflix

"I really do not want this Netflix documentary to sensationalise that night or what happened to Joe, but there's a bigger picture here and what I'm aiming to do is to raise the safeguarding points.

"How many people there are within the system there are like Joe? Who are vulnerable and need people to look out for them."If I can do anything, to prevent something like this happening to anyone else, I'll do it."

Ms Nicholls also told ITV News Anglia that despite the inquest finding that numerous chances to prevent her son's death were missed, she has never received an apology from the council, police or the Ministry of Justice.

A spokesperson for Suffolk's Safeguarding Partnership said: "Joe’s murder was a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

"The Netflix episode shows how abusers and exploiters target vulnerable young people and young adults and how families, communities and professional services must remain constantly vigilant.

"Providing a viable safety plan is often a race against time. "The Suffolk Safeguarding Partnership reviewed Joe’s case in 2021 and we continue to share learning from this review in order to improve services and better protect people like Joe in the future.

"As with all families who use their voice to help improve services, we fully support Sam in speaking out about hers and Joe’s experiences, and we’re pleased to have worked with Sam more recently in developing some learning resources for professionals."

