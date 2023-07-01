Three animal rights activists have been arrested by police ahead of a protest at a Greyhound racing event.

Two men, aged 41 and 26, and a 33-year-old woman - all members of a campaign group called Animal Rising - were arrested by Northamptonshire Police outside the county on Friday.

The group had threatened to disrupt Saturday's English Greyhound Derby at Towcester Racecourse - which attracts several thousand visitors.

Police say the arrests have been made as part of a "public safety operation".

Chief Inspector Pete Basham, who is leading the operation, said: “We have conducted warrants outside Northamptonshire as part of a wider operation to stop those intent on disrupting sporting events.

"Today we will be facilitating people’s rights to lawfully protest, but I want to send a message to anyone considering disrupting today’s event that we will deal with them robustly if they step outside the law and affect the enjoyment of spectators coming to attend the races.”

But Nathan McGovern, a spokesperson for Animal Rising, said police are taking away the group's rights to peacefully protest.

He said: “The police could be spending their time preventing violent crimes or sorting out the catastrophic internal issues they currently face."

He continued: "If individuals are not even given the opportunity to protest then progress will stagnate and the harm and suffering will remain."

Animal Rising said it supports calls by the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, and Blue Cross to end Greyhound racing in the UK.

Three Animal Rising protesters on a scaffold structure at Towcester Racecourse on Saturday, to protest againt greyhound racing. Credit: Animal Rising

On Saturday, ahead of the racing, other supporters of the group climbed a large scaffold holding a large TV screen in the centre of the racing track. They say they intend to stay there until the day’s races are cancelled.

