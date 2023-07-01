A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a two-year-old girl was discovered at a property.

Officers found the girl's body at an address in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, just after 11.45am on Friday 30 June.

A 22-year-old man, from Bedfordshire and a 22-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were arrested in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of murder.

The pair, who are known to the victim, are currently being questioned by detectives in Martlesham.

Police said they are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the case at this time.

Superintendent Jane Topping said: “We are still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death of this child. Our initial enquiries are underway and these will continue over the weekend.

“Clearly, such a discovery is extremely distressing for everyone concerned. We’d ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.

“A highly visible presence of officers is likely to continue in the area for the next few days with reassurance patrols. These officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community. This is a fast-moving investigation and we are appealing to the local community for any information which may aid this investigation.”

A cordon remains in place while investigations continue into the girl's death.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area or has any knowledge of the incident that could help the police with their enquiries should contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/37749/23.

