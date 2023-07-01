A boy has been arrested over reports of serious sex attacks at a school.

The assaults happened at a school in north Essex, police said.

The boy, who is under 16, has been bailed with conditions.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently investigating reports of serious sexual assaults, which are believed to have occurred at a school in north Essex.

“We are working closely with the school and local authorities whilst inquiries for this investigation continue.”

Further details were not given about the alleged attacks.

Essex County Council said it was “working closely” with police and other authorities “regarding a safeguarding matter at a school”.

An Essex County Council spokesman added: “We are supporting the leadership at the school and will provide additional support to the school community if required.

“The school have communicated with parents and carers and have offered support.

“As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

