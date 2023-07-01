More than 100 residents at a block of flats have been told to leave after the fire service deemed it too dangerous to live in.

Firefighters said they found numerous issues that posed a serious risk to life at Amleen House in Colchester - a seven-storey privately-owned building.

They said if there was a fire, it would have spread "very, very quickly" and people would not be able to escape.

"A fire starting on the ground floors could've spread very easily to the sixth or seventh floor because there was nothing to stop it," Jim Palmer, from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service explained.

He added that there was no separation to stop any fire spreading between flats and between floors, and even through lift shafts.

A prohibition notice displayed at Amleen House in Colchester due to fire safety issues Credit: ITV News Anglia

The newly developed building was occupied by residents for only a year and authorities said it had been checked by an independent building inspector.

Many of its residents were students from the University of Essex.

The University of Essex and Colchester City Council said they had helped residents with temporary accommodation - although it is not their responsibility to do so.

Mr Palmer said the fire service had not been aware of the building until last Friday, with an inspection carried out on Monday.

He said: "It was certainly very concerning for us when we got there.

"And we thought long and hard about it, whether we would prohibit, whether we would work with the building owner to leave people living in there while we remedied it.

"But unfortunately, the risk was just too great for us and it would be wholly inappropriate for us as a fire service to allow people to live somewhere that was potentially that dangerous to them."

Jim Palmer, from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, explained the fire safety risks at a block of flats in Colchester. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He said companies would sometimes contact the service to look at fire safety regulations, but this developer used an independent inspector. But it should still be subject to the same requirements, he added.

"We're still trying to understand why we weren't aware of this building, but the important thing is once we became aware of it, we took swift decisive action to keep people safe," Mr Palmer said.

He said it was possible to get the fire separation measures fitted retrospectively.

A spokesman for Colchester City Council said: “Initial planning approval for Amleen House would have been subject to national and local planning policies and is a separate process from building control procedures and safety inspection duties, obligations and responsibilities.

“The decision of whether or not to use a local authority's building control department to inspect and sign off a new building is a matter for the developer, based on personal preference or budget.

“Amleen House was inspected by an independent building inspector, who is a qualified professional with the expertise to assess the safety and compliance of a building and who would have been subject to the CICAIR code of conduct.

“We are naturally concerned and have helped the residents of Amleen House, alongside others, but further investigation will be required to address any issues that led to the situation, and we are unable to comment on this further at this time.”

