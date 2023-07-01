Police are investigating a suspicious death, after the body of a woman or girl was found inside a home.

Officers were called to Sidegate Lane in Ipswich on Friday, just after 11.45am.

On entering, they said they found a "female body".

Investigators remained at the scene throughout the day.

No further information has been given and Suffolk Constabulary say "further enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident".

