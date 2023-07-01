A "reckless" drink-driver has been jailed after he killed a man who was changing a tyre on his car by the side of the road.

Stephen Cook, 69, ploughed into the back of a Volkswagen Golf which had stopped at the side of an unlit section of the A45 in Northamptonshire on 27 February, sending the stationary car into a ditch.

The collision fatally injured 27-year-old Daniel Pastaca, who had been changing the front tyre on the driver's side, while his fiancée tried to warn passing traffic with her mobile phone torch.

Cook, of Palmer Square, Northampton, was stopped at the scene on the Nene Valley Way near Earls Barton and found to be over the drink-drive limit. He was then taken to hospital with a head injury.

At Northampton Crown Court on Friday, he was jailed for 22 months and disqualified from driving for three years and 11 months, after admitting one count of causing death without due care while over the limit.

Northamptonshire Police said, despite Mr Pastaca having put on his hazard lights, Cook's white Vauxhall Astra van smashed into it at 60mph.

Mr Pastaca was declared dead at the scene.

Cook was found to have 107 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Det Con Lydia Watters said: “The devastation Stephen Cook’s actions have caused cannot be measured and I hope he is aware, that because of his reckless use of the road, he has left a family completely and forever heartbroken.

“Daniel Pastaca was a much-loved son and fiancé, who leaves behind family and friends, and who all thought the absolute world of him. No sentence will ever make up for his death.

“Drink-driving is selfish and reckless and has no place in our society. Those who get behind the wheel while over the limit may think it’s just a few extra drinks, but the consequences are far more horrendous, and it is usually innocent people who are killed.”

