Two children and a woman in her 30s have died in a "devastating" flat fire.

More than 30 firefighters battled the fire in Cambridge on Friday 30 June at around 1am.

A man managed to escape the flames, which engulfed the maisonette, and is being treated in hospital.

Fire crews arrived in Sackville Close, King's Hedges, to find smoke from the ground and first floor of a two-storey maisonette.

The children - a boy and a girl - were rescued by firefighters, but later died in hospital.

The fire service said a woman in her 30s died at the scene.

A man in his 30s managed to escape the flat before crews arrived, but he suffered serious injuries and is in hospital in a critical condition.

Crews from six different fire stations attended, as well as police, ambulance and the air ambulance.

Area Commander Stuart Smith said: "This is a devastating and deeply upsetting incident that will touch many people. Our thoughts are with the relatives, friends and neighbours of the family. It’s just heartbreaking.

“We know this will have a huge impact on the local community and our fire safety team was in the area visiting residents yesterday to provide fire safety information and reassurance and will be returning next week.

“A fire like this is one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we’re looking after the welfare of all those who responded to or supported this incident.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

