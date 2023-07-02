The children killed in a house fire were a four-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, the fire service has confirmed.

They had been rescued from a fire at a maisonette in Sackville Close in Cambridge in the early hours of Friday, but died in hospital.

A woman in her 30s also died at the scene.

A man in his 30s who managed to escape remains in hospital in a critical condition.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the fire that engulfed the two-storey maisonette in the King's Hedges area at around 1am on Friday.

Neighbours said they are deeply upset by what had happened, with one telling ITV News Anglia they saw a police officer sobbing.

One said they did not know the family personally but would sometimes see the kids playing on a trampoline.

It is understood the family had two dogs, who were also killed in the fire.

The Mayor of Cambridge, Cllr Jenny Gawthrope Wood, said: “I know that the residents of King’s Hedges and the whole city will share my shock and sorrow at the loss of life in Sackville Close.

"To lose loved ones in such tragic circumstances is so terribly hard to bear.

“I know that our council officers will provide support wherever they can.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this shocking event.”

Cambridge City Council also said in a statement: "People will be shocked and distressed to hear about this incident in their local community and we are working to provide support to those people who have been directly affected, including the occupants of neighbouring properties.

"We are also working closely with our emergency service partners and we will support their investigation into its cause.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and all of the people who have been affected."

Area Commander Stuart Smith described the fire as a "devastating" and "deeply upsetting" incident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

