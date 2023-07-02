A police chase ended with a car crashing into a bungalow.

Officers were called to the A12 near Colchester at around 11am on Friday to reports of a car being driven dangerously.

Police tried to stop a black Ford Puma and then chased it - but that ended when it crashed into a house in Cramphorn Walk, Chelmsford.

Officers said the driver was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

Car crashes into house in Chelmsford Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know