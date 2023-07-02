Car crashes into Chelmsford bungalow after Essex Police chase
A police chase ended with a car crashing into a bungalow.
Officers were called to the A12 near Colchester at around 11am on Friday to reports of a car being driven dangerously.
Police tried to stop a black Ford Puma and then chased it - but that ended when it crashed into a house in Cramphorn Walk, Chelmsford.
Officers said the driver was treated for minor injuries in hospital.
He was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.
