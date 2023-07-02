Police who seized ammunition from a home have been slammed by a watchdog - with mystery surrounding the "chaotic" raid.

Suffolk Constabulary failed to keep a record of the search, according to a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It said that several years after the incident, it was unclear exactly what ammunition was seized, whether all of it was returned, and whether officers mixed up the cartridges that belonged to different people.

The findings came after the watchdog investigated an incident where police searched a home after reports of a gun being let off and a person was arrested.

The arrested person later complained that not all of their valuable cartridges were returned and that some ammunition that did not belong to them were wrongly attributed to them.

Watchdog investigators said "it was apparent that the manner of seizure of the ammunition had been chaotic."

When items are seized, they should be precisely described and documented, the IOPC said. But officers in Suffolk did not do this.

As a result, of the force's "poor record-keeping", it was not possible to say whether officers had stolen the ammunition nor if they had ever been seized at all, it added.

The report read: "To date, the force cannot produce a copy of the search record and the complainant asserts that they never received a copy."

Public confidence can be harmed, due to the fact that seized items could not be correctly recorded - with the added risks of ammunition being stored, the watchdog said.

Suffolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

