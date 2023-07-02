Police say they are not seeking any other suspects as they were given more time to question two people over the death of a two-year-old girl.

The toddler's body was discovered in a property in Sidegate Lane in Ipswich just before noon on Friday.

Officers then arrested a man from Bedfordshire and a woman, of no fixed address, both aged 22, on suspicion of murder. They both knew the young girl, police said.

The pair were arrested in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday.

The deadline for detaining the pair in Martlesham has been extended and police now have until Monday evening to question them.

Police believe the toddler's death is suspicious.

Suffolk Constabulary's Superintendent Jane Topping said: “I understand this incident will have shocked and alarmed many people."

She continued: “At this stage we are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident, however we ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of death and formal identification will take place in due course.

