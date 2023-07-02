Police are investigating a group of men who were said to be driving jet skis dangerously.

The jet ski riders were said to be trying to cause paddle-boarders to fall into the water, excessively speeding and causing distress to other people in the water.

Officers in Essex were called around 6pm last Sunday to several locations in Wivenhoe, Rowhedge, Brightlingsea and Point Clear Bay.

Police say they are looking into the reports of public order offences and anti-social behaviour.

They have released images of the men and have asked people to contact them if they recognise them or know who they are

Police images of anti-social jet ski riders Credit: Essex Police

