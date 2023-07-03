Police are investigating a suspected assault which left a woman with serious injuries to her face.

The injured woman was found on a caravan park at Jaywick in Essex early on Saturday morning.

Officers are asking for help from the public after being called to the Martello Beach Caravan Park at around 7am.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. A police spokesman said: "It is believed that the victim was around St Osyth Beach at around 6:30pm on Friday, 30 July and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in contact."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know