Police hunting the attacker who left a woman dog walker unconscious at a nature reserve have made a fresh appeal.

Officers say the victim's missing watch was handed in to the visitor centre at Paxton Pits near St Neots in Cambridgeshire on Saturday afternoon.

They want to hear from the person who handed in the watch, saying they may have vital information about Thursday's attack.

The victim, who is in her 50s, and from Little Paxton, was found unconscious at 7.40am that morning and her watch and dog were missing, although the dog was discovered unharmed a short distance away.

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, to be treated for her injuries.

Det Con Bita Wheatley said: “This was a shocking assault on a woman who was just out walking her dog and we believe it to be an isolated incident."

Anyone with information should online using reference 35/48387/23 or call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know