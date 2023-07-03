Hugh Jackman surprised diners at a waffle restaurant by popping in for a 'cheat meal'.

The X-Men and Greatest Showman star enjoyed a meal at The Waffle House in Norwich on Sunday.

The Australian actor frequently visits Norfolk as his mother reportedly lives in the county.

After dropping into popular city restaurant and taking a selfie with staff, Jackman tweeted: "Happy cheat meal to me!!

"Noooo! I did not share. And, I’m not sorry. #wafflehousenorwich."

The Waffle House said Jackman was a "legend" for visiting, as it said: "Huge thank you to Hugh Jackman for being such a legend… posing for a photo and mentioning us on his social media pages.

"He also helped chop some vegetables in the kitchen with his claws #wolverine."

Jackman is a Norwich City fan, with the club replying to the tweet with: "Fuelling for training tomorrow, good move. #AnnounceJackman."

Earlier this year he joked in an interview that he 'could be a Canary' and was tempted by a Wrexham-style Hollywood takeover, but that he had higher ambitions of playing for the club.

The Wolverine actor hinted that he was in the UK to take part in the Great British Bake Off, tweeting a photo of what appeared to be the Bake Off tent on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know