A man has suffered serious head injuries after falling out of a car on a busy dual carriageway roundabout.

The incident happened on the Broadland Northway or NDR road near Norwich on Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the North Walsham roundabout where the A1270 joins the B1150 at around 7.30pm.

The man was a rear seat passenger in a silver Ford Galaxy.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with head injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage can contact Sergeant Andrew Smith quoting reference 36/47189/23.

