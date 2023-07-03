Two men who created a “scene of utter devastation” after a baby shower spiralled out of control, have been convicted for their part in a triple stabbing which left two men dead and a third seriously injured.

Nicholas Papworth, 33, and Anthony Bennison, 25, were today found guilty of 12 offences including three counts of murder between them, after two men were found stabbed to death and a third was critically injured.

Bennison (left) and Papworth (right) were convicted for their part in the attack Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Police and ambulance services were called to Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis in the early hours of Sunday 13 November after reports of a hit and run.

Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were found dead at the scene while a third man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

In a nine week trial, the jury heard how an altercation between Papworth, of Hillborough Crescent, Dunstable, and another man took place in a nearby pub during a baby shower.

Mr Howard and the second man left the pub to make their way home on foot.

Shortly after, Bennison, of no fixed abode, pursued the group in his silver BMW, spotting them in Drury Lane, Houghton Regis.

Police said Bennison "used his car as a weapon", driving at Mr Howard and his friends. They attempted to defend themselves using wood and debris left behind after Bennison hit road signs and fencing.

Patrick Howard, left, and Adam Fanelli, right, both died in the stabbing. Credit: Bedfordshire Police.

The group escaped through a nearby alleyway, and were met by Mr Fanelli who had come out of his home having heard the commotion.

Bennison went back to the pub and met up with Papworth. They drove back to Tithe Farm Road where the violent attack, described in court as "utterly senseless and at a level that was truly incredible", continued.

The court heard how Bennison got out of his vehicle and stabbed Mr Fanelli twice in the chest. Mr Fanelli was found to have no defensive wounds.

The third victim, who had also been involved in the earlier altercation in the pub, attempted to defend Mr Fanelli but was over-powered by Bennison and stabbed eight times in quick succession to the back and neck.

Police at the scene following the deaths in Houghton Regis. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bennison then attacked Mr Howard from behind, stabbing him in the neck. A post-mortem examination later revealed the blow damaged Mr Howard’s spinal cord, causing instant paralysis. Before returning to his vehicle, Bennison also kicked Mr Howard in the head as he lay in the road.

Despite being critically injured, the second man stabbed by Bennison attempted to help Mr Howard, at which time Papworth drove at the pair in his Volkswagen Golf.

Unable to move, Mr Howard was killed as he was run over by Papworth, who drove for a short distance with Mr Howard trapped beneath the vehicle.

Within an hour of the fatal attack, Bennison had abandoned his BMW in north London. Papworth’s vehicle was located near Luton, where it had been set alight in an attempt to interfere with crucial evidence.

The pair were convicted for their involvement in the incident and are due to be sentenced on Thursday 3 August.

Anthony Bennison was found guilty of Two counts of murder; two counts of attempted murder and three counts of attempted Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent

Nicholas Papworth was found guilty of One count of murder, in relation to Patrick Howard; two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted GBH.

An aerial view of the cordon set up by police at Houghton Regis. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “The level of violence used, and injuries sustained by the victims in this attack, is truly deplorable.

Det Ch Insp said the families of the victims would have to live with the impact of those events for the rest of their lives.

He said: “This case involved sifting through countless hours of CCTV footage in order to piece together the events that led to the deaths of Mr Fanelli and Mr Howard, and the critical injury of another man. I would like to commend my team on their dedication that supported us in getting this positive result.

"I would also like to mention the witnesses who showed great bravery in firstly coming forward and secondly providing their evidence in court.

“This incident has undoubtedly left a long and lasting impact on a very small and tight-knit community. I am incredibly pleased that those responsible for this heinous crime have been convicted for their actions, and would ask for the wider community’s continued support in ensuring that Houghton Regis never experiences this type of senseless violence again.”

