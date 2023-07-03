Three people have been badly hurt after drivers were involved in a mass brawl at a service station.

The incident broke out at Thrapston services near Kettering in Northamptonshire on Sunday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Police were called just after 1pm after reports of a large number of people fighting at the services at junction 13 on the A14.

As a result of the incident three men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three men, aged 37, 29 and 39 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Det Chief Insp Nickie Deeks, said: “A large number of people from multiple vehicles are believed to have been involved in this incident, which took place in a very busy location.

“Three people have been badly injured and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any information regarding it.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have captured dash cam footage of what took place.

Det Chief Insp Deeks said: “We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident or have any dashcam footage of what happened.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know