A busy airport is bidding to extend its terminal building as it looks to "transform" the experience of passengers.

London Stansted Airport is seeking planning permission to add a three-bay extension along the the back of the existing terminal.

The Essex airport says the expansion would provide a bigger departure lounge, including new shops, bars and restaurants, with the plans "designed to transform the airport experience".

There would also be state-of-the-art check-in equipment, more baggage capacity and an enlarged security hall with additional space for more security lanes fitted with next-generation scanners.

Airport bosses said Stansted has been one of the UK’s fastest recovering airports following the lifting of international travel restrictions last year, serving more than 26 million passengers in the last 12 months.

The airport on the Essex-Cambridgeshire border is expected to pass pre-pandemic passenger levels during the coming year and is set for its busiest summer season on record.

The extension will enable the airport to improve its capacity at busy times and cater for more passengers in the years ahead.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s Managing Director, described the plan as good news for passengers and said: “Our proposal will create a much more spacious and relaxing terminal environment providing space where and when it’s needed, and giving passengers even more choice when it comes to dining and shopping.

"All in all, we will be improving the airport experience throughout the entire passenger journey, from check-in on departure to immigration on arrival.

“The speed with which we’ve seen Stansted bounce back after the pandemic shows how important our airport is in the UK’s aviation system."

The terminal was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

It cost £400 million and was designed by the famous British architect Sir Norman Foster.

Mr Powell said the extension would help London Stansted make the most of existing capacity, which will also deliver 5,000 new jobs and see the airport’s economic contribution double to £2 billion annually.

