Watch burglar Joel Reed spend 29 minutes to rob a launderette of £15 (Credit: Cambridgeshire Police/YouTube).

A burglar armed with a knife has been jailed after he smashed his way through a launderette but made off with just £15.

Joel Reed, 30, was caught on CCTV using a crowbar and screwdriver to smash his way into the rear office of Monarch Coin Laundry on Mill Road, Cambridge, on 24 March.

He spent a total of 29 minutes attempting to break into the office and ransack it looking for cash, but left the scene after finding just £15.

On his way out he threatened two members of the public by pointing a knife at them, before escaping on a bike.

Reed was arrested at his home in Cromwell Road after being identified on CCTV.

On 29 June at Peterborough Crown Court, Reed was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of a blade in a public place.

