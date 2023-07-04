An investigation has been launched after an elderly man on a mobility scooter asked a child at a playground to go home with him.

Suffolk Police said the child was playing with a friend at the village hall play area in Leavenheath near Sudbury when the man approached them.

He asked one girl where her mother was before asking her where the post office was and suggesting she come home with him.

Both children ran off and reported the incident, which happened on Thursday at 6.50pm, to an adult.

The man is described as elderly, grey haired and riding a black mobility scooter.

Anyone who has any information that could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/37656/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know