The Met Office has issued a weather warning for stormy conditions along the coast of East Anglia later.

The forecaster said there was a risk of heavy rain and high winds, with a chance of flooding and some localised disruption.

The coasts of Norfolk and Suffolk are expected to be worst hit by the unseasonal weather.

The yellow warning kicks in at 9pm on Tuesday and runs through until Wednesday morning.

The map shows the coast of Norfolk and Suffolk is expected to bear the brunt of the bad weather Credit: Met Office

ITV News Anglia weather forecaster Chris Page said there was a chance that up to 10cms or 4 inches of rain could fall overnight and through the early hours.

That would represent more double a month's rainfall in just six hours.

