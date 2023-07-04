A mother has paid tribute to her eldest son as a 16-year-old boy was charged with his murder.

Ashish Sachdev Nahar of Owen Close, Kempston, was stabbed to death in Jubilee Park on Bedford on Thursday.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is appearing at Luton Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

Mr Nahar’s mother, Anita Nahar, said: "Sadly my eldest son was taken from his loving family and friends at the tender age of 25.

"Ashish was a cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him. He always had a smile and never held a grudge. To those who met him he left a happy memory."Knife crime is sick and needs to stop. More action needs to be taken against those carrying weapons and more support for the victim's family."Mrs Nahar said Ashish was deeply loved and would be missed terribly.Police had been called to reports of a stabbing in the park in Canvin Way at around 8.45pm on Thursday.Mr Nahar was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A post mortem found the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the heart.A man in his 20s who was arrested on Friday was later released with no further action, while a 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed.

Det Chief Insp Katie Dounias from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or may have heard some information over the weekend.

"I would urge anyone who might be able to assist the investigation to come forward to help us bring those responsible to justice."

