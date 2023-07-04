A cycling festival through London and Essex will continue for the next three years.

For the last two summers, the RideLondon cycle has started and finished in London, but has allowed racers to travel through rural Essex.

Tens of thousands of cyclists take part each year, with the 100-mile challenge being set up as a legacy of the 2012 Olympics.

After "two successful years" of the festival, Essex County Council has announced a three-year agreement to host RideLondon.

It will see the challenge return to Essex in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The agreement is also bringing funding to inspire physical activity across the county, with £1.75 million awarded to the county from the London Marathon Foundation to date.

Essex County Council said as a result more than 15,000 people have taken part in funded physical activities since May 2022.

Map for the 100 mile cycle challenge in 2022 Credit: RideLondon

Cllr Lee Scott, responsible for sustainable transport at Essex County Council, said: “Following two successful years of Ford RideLondon in Essex, I am delighted that our county will continue to partner until 2026.

"The event has been a learning experience and each year we’ve improved at being hosts.

“The Ford RideLondon Classique brings world-class sport to the county while the Ford RideLondon-Essex mass participation rides raise millions of pounds for good causes each year.

"Both the professional races and the inspirational challenge rides have received great support from all the Essex communities involved.

“The events bring thousands of people to the county every year and showcase our beautiful county on both the national and international stage.

"We very much look forward to this event improving even further in the coming years.”

The organisers of the race added that 60% of the 22,500 participants from this year's ride plan to return to Essex to explore the county.

